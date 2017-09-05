Skip to main content
Improving Regulatory Governance

Trends, Practices and the Way Forward
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264280366-en
Authors
OECD, Korea Development Institute
Tags
Cite this content as:

OECD/KDI (2017), Improving Regulatory Governance: Trends, Practices and the Way Forward, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264280366-en.
