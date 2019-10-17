Skip to main content
Improving Healthcare Quality in Europe

Characteristics, Effectiveness and Implementation of Different Strategies
https://doi.org/10.1787/b11a6e8f-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
OECD/WHO (2019), Improving Healthcare Quality in Europe : Characteristics, Effectiveness and Implementation of Different Strategies , OECD Publishing, Paris/WHO, Geneva, https://doi.org/10.1787/b11a6e8f-en.
