Despite improvements in recent years, many students in Romania still progress through school without mastering basic competencies and a large share of them leave school before completing upper secondary education. This education policy brief focuses on policies that can support Romania in ensuring that all students participate in and complete education – particularly those from disadvantaged groups. In particular, this brief focuses on improving functional literacy, reducing early school leaving and helping early school leavers return to education.
Improving educational equity in Romania
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
