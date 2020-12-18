Skip to main content
Improving education outcomes for students who have experienced trauma and/or adversity

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/54d45980-en
Authors
Manolya Tanyu, Elizabeth Spier, Scott Pulizzi, Mariah Rooney, Isobel Sorenson, Jessica Fernandez
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tanyu, M. et al. (2020), “Improving education outcomes for students who have experienced trauma and/or adversity”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 242, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54d45980-en.
