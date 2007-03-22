Improving Access to Taxis

Taxis are an essential mode of transport for disabled and older people. The combination of the personal service they offer, their wide availability and door-to-door operations enable them to respond particularly well to the travel needs of people with disabilities. Although several countries have made progress in improving the accessibility of taxi services, much remains to be done. This joint ECMT/IRU study examines factors relating to the design and manufacture of taxi vehicles and considers practical measures to increase the production and use of accessible taxis.