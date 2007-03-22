Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Improving Access to Taxis

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282101049-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (2007), Improving Access to Taxis, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282101049-en.
Go to top