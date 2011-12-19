Skip to main content
Imports, Innovation and Employment after Crisis

Evidence from a Developing Country
Working paper

Caroline Paunov
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Paunov, C. (2011), “Imports, Innovation and Employment after Crisis: Evidence from a Developing Country”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2011/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0ll7q0fvg-en.
