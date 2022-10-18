This Phase 4 Report by the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions evaluates and makes recommendations on Italy’s implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and related instruments.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Report: Italy
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024