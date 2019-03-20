Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: United Kingdom

This report, submitted by the United Kingdom, provides information on the progress made by the United Kingdom in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 6 March 2019. The Phase 4 evaluated and made recommendations on the United Kingdom's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the 44 members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 15 March 2017.