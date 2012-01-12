Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: United Kingdom

This Phase 3 Report on the United Kingdom by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on the United Kingdom’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the Working Group on 16 March 2012.