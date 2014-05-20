This report, submitted by Italy, provides information on the progress made by Italy in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 20 May 2014. The Phase 3 report evaluated Italy's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Italy
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
