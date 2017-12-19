Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Israel

This report, submitted by Israel for discussion at the Working Group on Bribery’s June 2017 plenary, provides information on the progress made by Israel in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of, and conclusions regarding, this follow-up report were adopted on 17 November 2017.The Phase 3 report evaluated Israel's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.