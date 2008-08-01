Specific chapters analyse the role of advocacy bodies for regulatory reform, as well as competition policy, discussing their incentives and how they operate in their cultural, political and administrative environment. They should perform as powerful drivers and engines for reform, integrating the views of business and citizens in the policy process. An example is presented in the form of a case study assessing the political viability of centralised regulatory oversight as an institutional strategy based on the United States’ experience. Concerning competition policy advocacy, the report examines the balance between institutional independence and objectivity that are necessary for enforcement. Finally, the report also discusses how to interlink market-openness policies in a friendly reform environment, drawing lessons from trade and structural adjustments. It underlines the role of international negotiations as a means to harness political support, and strategies for managing and sustaining market-opening reforms.
Implementing Regulatory Reform: Building the Case Through Results
Proceedings of the Meeting of the Group on Regulatory Policy, OECD, Paris, December 2007