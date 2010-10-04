Illustrated Glossary for Transport Statistics 4th Edition

The Glossary for Transport Statistics was published for the first time in 1994 with the purpose of assisting member countries during the collection of data on transport using the Common Questionnaire developed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the International Transport Forum and Eurostat.

The Glossary is the result of continuing valuable co-operation between these three organisations that – through the action of the Intersecretariat Working Group (IWG.Trans) – have put a sustained effort into meeting the need to harmonise transport statistics at the international level. By following the guidance contained within these definitions, a considerable contribution will be given to the improvement in both the quality and comparability of the data

The present fourth edition of the Glossary is an illustrated version, it includes 7 transport themes (rail, road, inland waterway, pipelines, maritime, aviation and intermodal transport) and comprises 735 definitions. It represents a point of reference for all those involved in transport statistics.