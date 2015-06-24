Skip to main content
Identifying and inducing breakthrough inventions

An application related to climate change mitigation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03zd40n37-en
Authors
Florian Egli, Nick Johnstone, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Egli, F., N. Johnstone and C. Menon (2015), “Identifying and inducing breakthrough inventions: An application related to climate change mitigation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js03zd40n37-en.
