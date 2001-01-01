The new global information infrastructure will prove effective only if it can guarantee high-speed transmission throughout the network of all kinds of data -- text, images, sound or video -- in a secure manner while preserving its integrity.
ICT Standardisation in the New Global Context
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
