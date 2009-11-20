Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

ICT in Initial Teacher Training: Research Review

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220502872611
Authors
Ann-Britt Enochsson, Caroline Rizza
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Enochsson, A. and C. Rizza (2009), “ICT in Initial Teacher Training: Research Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220502872611.
Go to top