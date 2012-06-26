Skip to main content
Hybrid Learning Environments

Merging Learning and Work Processes to Facilitate Knowledge Integration and Transitions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97785xwdvf-en
Authors
Ilya Zitter, Aimée Hoeve
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Zitter, I. and A. Hoeve (2012), “Hybrid Learning Environments: Merging Learning and Work Processes to Facilitate Knowledge Integration and Transitions”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 81, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97785xwdvf-en.
