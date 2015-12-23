Hungary: Reforming the State Territorial Administration

This review focuses on the objectives and direction of the State Territorial Administration Reform (STAR) that the Government of Hungary launched in 2010. It provides an evidence-based evaluation of the current state of the reform and identifies steps that can be taken to improve territorial-administration governance and improve service delivery. The review presents practical recommendations to strengthen the structures, processes and resources of the territorial state administration, including opportunities for co-ordination and collaboration between the central, territorial and local self-government administration.