This review focuses on the objectives and direction of the State Territorial Administration Reform (STAR) that the Government of Hungary launched in 2010. It provides an evidence-based evaluation of the current state of the reform and identifies steps that can be taken to improve territorial-administration governance and improve service delivery. The review presents practical recommendations to strengthen the structures, processes and resources of the territorial state administration, including opportunities for co-ordination and collaboration between the central, territorial and local self-government administration.
Hungary: Reforming the State Territorial Administration
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
