Human Resource Management in States affected by Fragility and Conflict

This study on Human Resource Management (HRM) in States Affected by Fragility and/or Conflict has been produced by the INCAF Secretariat in response to a request made by the INCAF Task Team on Implementation and Reform during its meetings of 25-26 March 2014. The purpose of this publication is to: - provide a shared understanding of HRM issues to policy makers and practitioners involved in states affected by fragility and/or conflict (SFC)2 - outline a set of common challenges faced by INCAF members in relation to HRM in SFC - serve as a peer-learning tool by sharing ideas and experiences on innovative practices and reforms among members of the OECD/DAC’s International Network on Conflict and Fragility (INCAF), or from other organisations working in SFC