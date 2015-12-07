This study on Human Resource Management (HRM) in States Affected by Fragility and/or Conflict has been produced by the INCAF Secretariat in response to a request made by the INCAF Task Team on Implementation and Reform during its meetings of 25-26 March 2014. The purpose of this publication is to: - provide a shared understanding of HRM issues to policy makers and practitioners involved in states affected by fragility and/or conflict (SFC)2 - outline a set of common challenges faced by INCAF members in relation to HRM in SFC - serve as a peer-learning tool by sharing ideas and experiences on innovative practices and reforms among members of the OECD/DAC’s International Network on Conflict and Fragility (INCAF), or from other organisations working in SFC
Human Resource Management in States affected by Fragility and Conflict
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Abstract
