Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Human Capital, Tangible Wealth, and the Intangible Capital Residual

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4840h633f7-en
Authors
Kirk Hamilton, Gang Liu
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hamilton, K. and G. Liu (2013), “Human Capital, Tangible Wealth, and the Intangible Capital Residual”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2013/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4840h633f7-en.
Go to top