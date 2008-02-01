Development economics can explain both saving sources and motives that have led to the recent SWF boom, thus helping avoid investment restrictions in OECD countries. As the economics underlying funds from oil exporting countries are different from the economics of East Asian funds, so are the appropriate policy answers.
How to Spend It
Sovereign Wealth Funds and the Wealth of Nations
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
