How to improve Norway’s Transport-Infrastructure Investment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2a1aa042-en
Authors
Philip Hemmings, Jagoda Egeland, Juan Garin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hemmings, P., J. Egeland and J. Garin (2018), “How to improve Norway’s Transport-Infrastructure Investment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1458, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a1aa042-en.
