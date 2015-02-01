Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How Much Time Do Teachers Spend on Teaching and Non-teaching Activities?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js64kndz1f3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “How Much Time Do Teachers Spend on Teaching and Non-teaching Activities?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js64kndz1f3-en.
Go to top