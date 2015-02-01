- The annual number of teaching hours of teachers differs greatly from one country to another and tends to decrease as the level of education increases.
- On average across countries, teachers spend half of their working time in non-teaching activities including planning lessons, marking and collaborating with other teachers.
- Keeping order in the classroom, generally the biggest concern for new teachers, occupies an average of 13% of all teachers’ time across countries.
- Schools could further benefit from developing ways to use teachers’ time more efficiently so that they could devote more time to professional development, teaching-related work and learning.
How Much Time Do Teachers Spend on Teaching and Non-teaching Activities?
Education Indicators in Focus
