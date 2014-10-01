Skip to main content
How is Equity in Resource Allocation Related to Student Performance?

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvl3zwbzwg-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “How is Equity in Resource Allocation Related to Student Performance?”, PISA in Focus, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvl3zwbzwg-en.
