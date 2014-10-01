- How educational resources are allocated is just as important as the amount of resources available.
- High-performing countries and economies tend to allocate resources more equitably across socio-economically advantaged and disadvantaged schools.
- Among the countries with better-resourced schools, as reported by principals, equity in resource allocation is not related to the overall quality of resources.
How is Equity in Resource Allocation Related to Student Performance?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
