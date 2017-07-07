The combined effects of policy reforms to attract and/or retain teachers, and financial constraints in the context of the economic downturn in 2008 may explain part of the recent trends in teachers’ salaries: decreases in statutory salaries and smaller salary gaps between levels of education. Nevertheless, statutory and/or actual salaries increased significantly in some countries between 2005 and 2014, even if in 2014 teachers’ actual salaries remain lower than those of tertiary-educated workers in most countries.
How have teachers’ salaries evolved and how do they compare to those of tertiary-educated workers?
Education Indicators in Focus
Abstract
