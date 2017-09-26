Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How do schools compensate for socio-economic disadvantage?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a77ee9d5-en
Authors
Daniel Salinas
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Salinas, D. (2017), “How do schools compensate for socio-economic disadvantage?”, PISA in Focus, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a77ee9d5-en.
Go to top