- In many OECD countries, ECEC services have increased in response to a growing demand for better learning outcomes as well as growing female labour force participation. In recent years, however, the goals of ECEC policy have become more child-centred.
- Fifteen-year-old students who attended early childhood education (ECE) tend to perform better on PISA than those who did not, even after accounting for their socio-economic backgrounds.
- Improving access without giving due attention to the quality of ECEC services is not sufficient to secure good individual and social outcomes.
How Do Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) Policies, Systems and Quality Vary Across OECD Countries?
