Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How confident are students in their ability to solve mathematics problems?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3cfzg836-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “How confident are students in their ability to solve mathematics problems?”, PISA in Focus, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3cfzg836-en.
Go to top