Highlights from Education at a Glance 2009 presents key education indicators for 2009. Each indicator is presented on a two-page spread. The left-hand page explains the significance of the indicator, discusses the main findings, examines key trends and provides readers with a links to further information. The right-hand page contains clearly presented charts and tables, accompanied by dynamic hyperlinks (StatLinks) that direct readers to the corresponding data in Excel™ format. This edition includes coverage of education attainment and student numbers; economic and social benefits of education; how education is financed, the school environment; and initial findings from the new Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS).