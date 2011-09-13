Education at a Glance 2011: Highlights summarises the OECD’s flagship compendium of education statistics, Education at a Glance. It provides easily accessible data on key topics in education today, including:

Education levels and student numbers: How far have adults studied, and what access do young people have to education?

Economic and social benefits of education: How does education affect people’s job prospects, and what is its impact on incomes?

Paying for education: What share of public spending goes on education, and what is the role of private spending?

The school environment: How many hours do teachers work, and how does class size vary?

PISA: A special section introduces findings from the 2009 round of the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which examined the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in more than 70 countries and economies.

Each indicator is presented on a two-page spread. The left-hand page explains the significance of the indicator, discusses the main findings, examines key trends and provides readers with a roadmap for finding out more in the OECD education databases and in other OECD education publications. The right-hand page contains clearly presented charts and tables, accompanied by dynamic hyperlinks (StatLinks) that direct readers to the corresponding data in Excel™ format.