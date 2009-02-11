Highlights from Education at a Glance 2008 is an introduction to OECD’s collection of internationally comparable data on education and learning. It includes data on enrolment and attainment, impacts on jobs and incomes, educational spending, class size and instruction time, and performance of education systems.

Each indicator is presented on a two-page spread. The left-hand page explains the significance of the indicator, discusses the main findings, examines key trends and provides readers with a roadmap for finding out more in the OECD education databases and in other OECD education publications. The right-hand page contains clearly presented charts and tables, accompanied by dynamic hyperlinks (StatLinks) that direct readers to the corresponding data in Excel™ format.