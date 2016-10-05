Skip to main content
High-Quality Teacher Professional Development and Classroom Teaching Practices

Evidence from Talis 2013
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpszw26rvd-en
Authors
Fabian Barrera-Pedemonte
OECD Education Working Papers
Barrera-Pedemonte, F. (2016), “High-Quality Teacher Professional Development and Classroom Teaching Practices: Evidence from Talis 2013”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpszw26rvd-en.
