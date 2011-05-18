Help Wanted?

This book examines the challenges countries are facing with regard to providing and paying for long-term care. With populations ageing and the need for long-term care growing rapidly, this book looks at such issues as: future demographic trends, policies to support family carers, long-term care workers, financing arrangements, long-term care insurance, and getting better value for money in long-term care.

“WHO recognizes that long-term care represents a major challenge for all countries in the world, with important implications for economic development and for the health and well-being of older people. This well-documented book provides a comparative analysis of the common challenges and diverse solutions OECD countries are adopting to respond to the growing demand for long-term care services, and particularly its implications for financing and labour markets. It provides much needed evidence to guide policy makers and individuals.”

-Dr John Beard, Director, Department of Ageing and Life Course,

World Health Organization

“This carefully researched book offers invaluable data and insights into the organization and financing of long-term care in OECD countries. The book is an indispensable resource for anyone interested in international long-term care”.



-Dr. Joshua M. Wiener, Distinguished Fellow and Program Director

of RTI’s Aging, Disability, and Long-Term Care Program, United States