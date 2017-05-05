Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Having the right mix: The role of skill bundles for comparative advantage and industry performance in GVCs

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/892a4787-en
Authors
Robert Grundke, Stéphanie Jamet, Margarita Kalamova, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Grundke, R. et al. (2017), “Having the right mix: The role of skill bundles for comparative advantage and industry performance in GVCs”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/892a4787-en.
Go to top