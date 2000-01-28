Guidance for Conducting Retrospective Studies on Socio-Economic Analysis

This document contains guidance on how “retrospective” studies of a socio-economic analysis (SEA), conducted in support of a chemical risk management decision, can be carried out. That is, the guidance is intended for those who have already conducted an SEA and implemented risk management measures, and who wish to determine, for example, whether ex post impacts match the ex ante predictions made in the SEA, and how important key assumptions affecting the analysis were to the decision and to the actual outcomes of the decision.