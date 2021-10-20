Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greening international aviation post COVID-19

What role for kerosene taxes?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d0e62c41-en
Authors
Jonas Teusch, Samuel Ribansky
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Teusch, J. and S. Ribansky (2021), “Greening international aviation post COVID-19: What role for kerosene taxes?”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d0e62c41-en.
Go to top