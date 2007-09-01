This article briefly describes users’ experiences of two “green” education buildings. It goes on to conclude that stakeholders’ negotiation of building performance is necessary to minimise environmental impact, just as it is necessary to achieve other aspects of building performance.
Green Buildings in Use
Post Occupancy Evaluations
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
