Greece at a Glance

Drawing on the OECD’s expertise in comparing country experiences and identifying best practices, this book summarises OECD’s policy advice for Greece in a wide variety of policy areas. It proposes a strategy to correct imbalances and modernize the economy, accompanied by action plans in public administration and budgets; pensions; the governance of state owned enterprises; tax policies; employment and social policy; education; new sources of growth, innovation and green growth; competition; and the complex political economy problems associated with reforms in the public sector.