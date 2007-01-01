Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Governments and the Market for Longevity-Indexed Bonds

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/260561411283
Authors
Pablo Antolín, Hans J. Blommestein
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Antolín, P. and H. Blommestein (2007), “Governments and the Market for Longevity-Indexed Bonds”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/260561411283.
Go to top