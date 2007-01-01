Uncertainty about length of life, longevity risk, is a growing financial problem for pension funds and annuity providers. They would like to transfer longevity risk away to institutions better placed to deal with it. Unfortunately, there is a lack of financial instruments to hedge against this longevity risk, thereby complicating risk management by pension funds and hindering the expansion of the annuity market. Consequently, this paper examines the role of government in...
Governments and the Market for Longevity-Indexed Bonds
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Abstract
