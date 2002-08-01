Skip to main content
Government Policies for Inward Foreign Direct Investment in Developing Countries

Implications for Human Capital Formation and Income Inequality
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/248666671311
Dirk Willem te Velde
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

te Velde, D. (2002), “Government Policies for Inward Foreign Direct Investment in Developing Countries: Implications for Human Capital Formation and Income Inequality”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/248666671311.
