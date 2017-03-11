Skip to main content
Governance statistics in OECD countries and beyond

What exists, and what would be required to assess their quality?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c0d45b5e-en
Santiago González, Lara Fleischer, Marco Mira d’Ercole
OECD Statistics Working Papers
González, S., L. Fleischer and M. Mira d’Ercole (2017), “Governance statistics in OECD countries and beyond: What exists, and what would be required to assess their quality?”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0d45b5e-en.
