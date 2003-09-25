Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Governance of Public Research

Toward Better Practices
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103764-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Governance of Public Research: Toward Better Practices, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103764-en.
Go to top