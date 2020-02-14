Digital transformation has widespread and complex effects across the economy and society. It impacts many policy domains and makes trade-offs between public policy objectives more difficult to navigate. The Going Digital Integrated Policy Framework helps governments and stakeholders to develop an integrated approach to policy making in the digital age and to shape policies for an inclusive digital future. This report outlines the framework’s seven interrelated policy dimensions: 1) access to communications infrastructures, services and data; 2) effective use of digital technologies and data; 3) digital and data-driven innovation; 4) good jobs for all; 5) social prosperity and inclusion; 6) trust in the digital age; and 7) market openness in digital business environments. The report also highlights transversal policy issues (e.g. skills, digital government, SMEs and data) that cut across several policy dimensions. Finally, this report provides guidance on putting the framework into practice.