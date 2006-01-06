Glossary for Transport Statistics 3rd Edition

This glossary aims at assisting member countries during the collection of data on transport made by the UNECE, ECMT and Eurostat through the Common Questionnaire.

This third edition is the result of the valuable cooperation between the three organizations, that - through the action of the Intersecretariat Working Group - put a constant effort into meeting the need to harmonize transport statistics at the international level. By following the guidance expressed in these definitions, a considerable contribution will be given to the improvement in quality of data and their comparability.