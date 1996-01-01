This statement is an initial response to the OECD Council, meeting at Ministerial level, in May 1995 to provide a policy report on the Global Information Infrastructure - Global Information Society (GII-GIS), at its meeting in May 1996.
Global Information Infrastructure and Global Information Society (GII-GIS)
Statement of Policy Recommendations Made by the ICCP Committee
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
