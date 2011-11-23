Skip to main content
Global Imbalances

Trade Effects and Policy Challenges
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg22x55618n-en
Authors
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Molly Lesher
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Kowalski, P. and M. Lesher (2011), “Global Imbalances: Trade Effects and Policy Challenges”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 120, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg22x55618n-en.
