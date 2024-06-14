Skip to main content
Global Effects of the European Carbon Tax

https://doi.org/10.1787/450384002553
Giuseppe Nicoletti, Joaquim Oliveira Martins
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Nicoletti, G. and J. Oliveira Martins (1992), “Global Effects of the European Carbon Tax”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/450384002553.
