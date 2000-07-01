Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Global Capital Flows and the Environment in the 21st Century

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/072873485602
Authors
David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

O’Connor, D. (2000), “Global Capital Flows and the Environment in the 21st Century”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/072873485602.
Go to top