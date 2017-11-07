This report identifies effective strategies to tackle skills imbalances in France. It provides an assessment of practices and policies in the following areas: the collection and use of information on skill needs to foster a better alignment of skills acquisitions with labour market needs; policies stimulating skills demand and skills use; policies related to general and professional education and training; policies to help the unemployed develop the right skills and better match them to jobs; career guidance initiatives; and policies facilitating the entry of migrants with skills that are in demand. The assessment is based on country visits, desk research and data analysis conducted by the OECD secretariat.
Getting Skills Right: France
