The General Guide on the Public Procurement Legislative Environment in Bulgaria is an informative document which tackles the fundamentals of public procurement by providing references to the applicable rule of law as well as containing interpretations on specific practical and legal aspects. As one of the key deliverables of this Project, the General Guide on the Public Procurement Legislative Environment in Bulgaria targets public procurement officers with various professional backgrounds from the public and the private sector. It will facilitate training of public procurement officials and increase professionalization. It is an easy-to-use reference manual for public purchasing carried out by classic contracting authorities.